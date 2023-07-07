Red Bull ahead of schedule on 2026 engines, Verstappen-Perez one-two in British GP practice

SILVERSTONE, England – Formula One champions Red Bull are finding potential problems with the sport’s 2026 engine because they are ahead of schedule in building their own, according to team boss Christian Horner.

The Briton and two-time world champion Max Verstappen have both voiced concerns about the characteristics of the new power unit, prompting some speculation that they may be behind on development.

The new unit has a 50-50 ratio of internal combustion engine to electric and Horner has warned that the quickest way around a lap will be for drivers to downshift on the straights to recharge the batteries.

Out on the track, the team continue to dominate – Formula One leader Verstappen led Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two in opening practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday, with Alex Albon a surprise third fastest for Williams.

The Dutchman lapped on a sunny day at Silverstone with a best time of 1min 28.600sec, with Mexican Perez, his closest title rival but a hefty 81 points behind, 0.448 slower.

Verstappen has won seven of nine races this season and is chasing his sixth in a row.

Red Bull have won every race so far and, when the 2022 final race is added to the tally, are chasing an 11th win running to equal the 1988 McLaren record set by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Albon was 0.489 off the pace with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fourth, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fifth and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon sixth.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the 2022 winner, was seventh on the timesheets.

Leclerc had been top with 15 minutes to go before Verstappen put down a marker and then went even faster.

Mercedes made a slow start to the weekend, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton only 12th and teammate George Russell 14th, but they were the only ones not to use the soft tyres.

Hamilton reported that his car was bouncing badly halfway through the session.