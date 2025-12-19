Razgatlioglu eyes Marquez battle in 2027 after a MotoGP learning year

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 19 - Toprak Razgatlioglu said he hopes to challenge Ducati's MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in the 2027 season ‍after ​taking a year to adapt to ‍his new surroundings following his move from the Superbike World Championship.

Turkey's ​Razgatlioglu, ​who claimed the World Superbike title for a third time in October, will make the switch to ‍MotoGP in 2026 and join the Prima Pramac Racing ​team.

The 29-year-old will race ⁠on the Yamaha motorcycles which have struggled to keep pace with Ducati in recent seasons, but that could change in 2027 ​when MotoGP's sweeping new regulations come into effect.

"The first year will be ‌a learning year. After ​that, with the new tyres and new rules, I feel that there will be a lot of success in 2027," Razgatlioglu told Spain's MARCA on Thursday.

"Before that if I manage to get some good positions, or some ‍podiums if possible, I will be very happy... I ​hope this season to be fighting with him (Marquez) in some ​races, that's my goal, but in 2027 ‌my biggest challenge will be fighting with him." REUTERS