Rare trio of 'discards' on an F1 podium

Just as every action movie needs a villain, so every season of Formula One needs a track that, for whatever reason, throws up unusual results. These days, that is the Baku City Circuit, the street-race home of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which is described by drivers as a cross between Monaco and Monza.

It joined the F1 calendar in 2016 as the European GP, which was won by Mercedes' Nico Rosberg. Mercedes won again in 2018 with Lewis Hamilton, after leader Valtteri Bottas suffered a puncture, and with the Finn in 2019 when he led Hamilton home. Red Bull added to Daniel Ricciardo's 2017 success with Sergio Perez's triumph on Sunday.