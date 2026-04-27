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Rallying-Jos Verstappen unhurt after crash at Rallye de Wallonie

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FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 18, 2025 Jos Verstappen ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 18, 2025 Jos Verstappen ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

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April 26 - Jos Verstappen, former Formula One driver and father of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, was unhurt after crashing during the Rallye de Wallonie in Belgium on Sunday, event organisers said in a statement.

The 54-year-old Dutchman, who won the Belgian Rally Championship last year, withdrew after "a violent crash that sent his Skoda into a roll," the organisers posted on Facebook.

"The crew is OK, but the car is badly damaged and retirement is inevitable," the post added.

Local media reports said Verstappen lost control of his car and hit a tree.

Adrian Fernemont went on to win the Rallye de Wallonie for the third time. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.