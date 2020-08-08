Racing Point docked 15 points, fined

LONDON • Formula One stewards yesterday stripped Racing Point of 15 points in the constructors' standings and fined them €400,000 (S$648,000) after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their car.

The French car maker had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by the British-based team were a copy of those used by Mercedes, their engine partner, en route to winning last year's championship.

Motor sports' governing body, the FIA, said the stewards agreed the complaints were valid, handing Racing Point, whose RP20 car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes", a stiff penalty. Canadian Lance Stroll and Mexican Sergio Perez, will, however, keep their points in the drivers' standings.

The team, owned by a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, were also reminded of their right to appeal under certain circumstances.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer later told Sky Sports: "The good news from the judgment was that the car is completely legal from a technical perspective so we can continue to run the brake ducts.

"Other teams have done exactly the same, probably even more than what we did in a way. It's a bit bewildering, however we now have to decide whether our punishment is one that we should appeal."

F1 stewards claimed that the fine and points deduction - 7.5 points per car from the original protest at the Steiermark Grand Prix - would be sufficient punishment and the team would not have to redesign their car.

They added the penalty was "intended to penalise the potential advantage Racing Point may have accrued in the brake duct design process" but acknowledged it was not realistic to expect the team to "unlearn" what they already knew.

They also emphasised the breach was one of the sporting regulations rather than non-compliance with the technical rules and, therefore, disqualification from the championship was not considered.

Racing Point were in fifth place on 42 points, 10 points ahead of Renault, but the penalty means they swop places with their rivals, who now have a five-point advantage.

The reprimand was not the only blow of the day for the team, after Perez again tested positive for Covid-19 after a seven-day quarantine. Last week, the Mexican became the first F1 driver to be infected by the virus, with his spot at the British Grand Prix taken by Nico Hulkenberg. The German will continue to act as his stand-in at tomorrow's 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone after Racing Point confirmed Perez's failed test.

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1. Mercedes 146 points 2. Red Bull 78 3. McLaren 51 4. Ferrari 43 5. Renault 32 6. Racing Point 27 7. AlphaTauri 13 8. Alfa Romeo 2 9. Haas 1 10. Williams 0

The team said yesterday. "Sergio is physically well and recovering."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

70TH ANNIVERSARY GRAND PRIX

Practice 3 & qualifying: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.55pm & 8.30pm.