Portugal to return to F1 calendar in 2027 and 2028

Dec 16 - Formula One will return to Portugal's Portimao circuit in 2027 and 2028 after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort drops off the calendar.

Formula One announced a ‍two-year ​deal in a statement on Tuesday.

The 4.6-km Algarve ‍International circuit in the country's south last hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020 and 2021, ​both ​seasons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with stand-in venues.

In 2020 seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton took his 92nd career win at Portimao, breaking the record previously ‍held by Michael Schumacher. Hamilton also won in 2021.

"The interest and demand to host ​a Formula One Grand Prix ⁠is the highest that it has ever been," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali, thanking the Portuguese government and local authorities.

The financial terms of the deal were not announced.

"Hosting the Grand ​Prix in the Algarve reinforces our regional development strategy, enhancing the value of the territories and creating ‌opportunities for local economies," said ​Economy Minister Manuel Castro Almeida.

Portugal first hosted a grand prix in Porto in 1958, with subsequent races at Monsanto and Estoril near Lisbon. The late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna took his first grand prix pole and win at the latter circuit in 1985.

Formula One announced last year that Zandvoort, a home race for four-times world champion ‍Max Verstappen, would drop off the calendar after 2026.

The championship already features a ​record 24 races and Domenicali has spoken of European rounds alternating to allow others to ​come in.

Belgium's race at Spa-Francorchamps is due to be dropped ‌in 2028 and 2030 as part of a contract extension to 2031 announced last January. REUTERS