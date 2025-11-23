Frenchwoman Doriane Pin wins all-female F1 Academy championship in Las Vegas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French driver Doriane Pin celebrates her 2025 F1 Academy drivers' championship victory with Mercedes' Austrian team principal and CEO Toto Wolff after the F1 Academy race at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada, on Nov 22, 2025.

French driver Doriane Pin won the all-female F1 Academy title in the final race of the season in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Mercedes junior beat Ferrari-backed Dutch rival Maya Weug by 15 points to become the series' third champion after Spain's Marta Garcia and Britain's Abbi Pulling.

Pin was runner-up to Pulling last season. She ended the 2025 campaign with four wins and eight podium finishes.

"It feels so good to achieve this and sign off my time in the series in style," she said.

Formula One teams each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy, a series on the Formula One support programme aimed at helping female racers climb the ladder.

The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976. REUTERS