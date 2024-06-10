Perez handed three place grid drop for Spanish GP

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 9, 2024 Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during the race REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 09:03 AM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 09:03 AM

MONTREAL - Sergio Perez will have a three-place grid penalty at the next Formula One race in Spain after the Mexican drove his Red Bull in an unsafe condition at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

Champions Red Bull were also fined 25,000 euros ($26,935).

Perez retired in the pits after driving around the track with a broken rear wing, shedding carbon fibre debris, on his car following a crash into the barriers at turn six.

Article 26.10 of the sporting regulations says that "if a driver has serious mechanical difficulties, he must leave the track as soon as it is safe to do so."

Stewards said in a statement that Red Bull had confirmed at the hearing that Perez had been advised to bring the car back to the pits to avoid a potential safety car situation if he stopped on track.

The stewards said a sporting penalty was needed in addition to the financial one due to the safety implications.

Perez has retired from his last two races while triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen, Sunday's race winner, has six victories from nine so far. REUTERS

