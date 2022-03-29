Patience pays off for Verstappen in Saudi victory

JEDDAH • Formula One world champion Max Verstappen scored his first points of the season in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, bouncing back as a winner after Red Bull's surprise blank in the previous race in Bahrain.

The Dutchman, now third in the standings after the opening two races, said he played the long game to win a 50-lap battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

"I'm really happy that we finally kick-started the season," the 24-year-old, who started fourth on the grid with Sergio Perez on pole position and moved up when a safety car period played against his Mexican teammate, added.

"Patience is always key. Especially when you want to fight for the championship, you always fight hard, but of course keep in mind that you need to score points, so that's what we did today. We raced hard but we also wanted to score the points."

Verstappen was behind Leclerc in the final 10 laps at the Jeddah circuit but had a drag reduction advantage down the straight.

But despite triumphing in Saudi Arabia, there appeared little to separate Red Bull and championship leaders Ferrari through the race, with the new F1 regulations helping produce closer competition.

"We saw it in Bahrain, we saw it here. There seems to be so little to choose between the two of us," said Red Bull technical head Adrian Newey. "I guess it's just going to be a big development war now, but a development war with one hand tied behind our backs because of the cost cap."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also admitted Ferrari, who also had Carlos Sainz finish third, are looking more likely as their biggest competitors, rather than perennial rivals Mercedes.

"They've got a great car, great drivers... if that's what we're set for for the rest of the season, it's going to be epic," added the Briton.

"We've got to keep winding the handle hard now because with such young, new regulations the steps are going to be big and fast and our opponents aren't going to stand still. We've got to get development coming through to this car."

It was the opposite for Mercedes - record winners of the past eight constructors' championship but seemingly struggling to adapt.