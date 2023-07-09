Oscar Piastri proves his potential with McLaren 'rocket ship'

SILVERSTONE, England - McLaren provided the “rocket ship” and Australian Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri proved his potential by blasting to third on the grid in British Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

With British team mate Lando Norris lining up on the front row alongside Red Bull’s pole-sitter and runaway championship leader Max Verstappen, there were whoops and high-fives all round.

“To pull that off in Q3 (the final phase) like that was a mega result and obviously both of us have now got the new bits on our car and they’re working very well,” 22-year-old Piastri told reporters.

“It’s a very special moment, to be in the top three,” added the 2021 Formula Two champion.

“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been to one of these (top three) press conferences, so it’s nice to be back.”

Team principal Andrea Stella hailed the youngster’s performance.

“Today’s result indeed can be seen also as a confirmation of the exceptional job that Oscar has been doing,” said the Italian.

“The speed was there, we knew it was there.

“We are really happy for Oscar himself that today he could show what we knew already in terms of his speed, consistency, adaptability to the various conditions that we had today.”