Oscar Piastri plays down McLaren rivalry with champion Lando Norris

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will once again be among the favourites for the new Formula One season.

WOKING – Just a month before the Formula One season gets rolling again in Australia, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri said that he got a “fair shot” at the 2025 title and there were no hard feelings about his titanic tussle with teammate Lando Norris.

For much of the season, the Australian was in the the ascendancy and even held a 34-point lead over Norris after the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, his form and lead disintegrated and, ultimately, it was Norris who ended Max Verstappen’s hopes of a fifth consecutive title.

Piastri finished third, 13 points behind his teammate.

“Obviously, last season wasn’t what I wanted, but I think it’s good to move on,” Piastri said at a McLaren-controlled press event with the two drivers at the team headquarters just outside London this week.

“I think I got a fair shot last year. And I’m expecting that to stay exactly the same.”

The 24-year-old admitted there were moments when the team’s ‘Papaya Rules’, which meant each driver could race for victory, created some tension.

“We probably caused some headaches for ourselves that we didn’t need to at points last year... I think that was probably clear for everyone watching,” he added.

“But for me, at no point were there any bad intentions. Things could have been done better, situations could have been handled differently. But that is part of elite sport and part of Formula 1. You’re never going to get every decision right, you’re never going to make every single person happy.

“That’s part of the unique nature of Formula One, given it’s a team sport with an individual prize as well. We’re working on how we can improve things and make sure that we try and become stronger.”

If Piastri was playing down the rivalry with his words, it rose its head again as the Australian left the event and Norris entered, with not a glance or word between them.

The beaming Norris is still basking in landing his first title but the 27-year-old was at pains to play down comparisons with greats like Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

“I need to find my own way and not concern myself with what other people have done in the past, but just understand what’s going to motivate me,” he said.

“A lot of my motivation isn’t just picturing myself on the top step or holding a trophy. A lot of it is about the team, and enabling them to get the trophies, and to party, and to celebrate. So, yes, I’m not great.”

The Briton, however, made it clear that he would be turning up in Melbourne looking to take the first step in winning back-to-back titles.

“I see many more years in Formula One, and I’d still try to win as many more championships as possible,” he said. “If I never do, I’m so happy I achieved one. If you ever see me not smiling or something, just give me a punch or something to remind me.

“I achieved my goal in life and I’m very happy, so I’m proud. That’s something I’ll always take with me.” AFP



