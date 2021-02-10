One-year deal sparks talk over Lewis' future

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes deal has ended speculation about his plans for this season but the one-year duration raises questions about how long the seven-time Formula One world champion will stick around.

All of the 36-year-old's previous deals have been multi-year agreements but a shorter one buys time for both sides while other issues are worked through.

Former driver and Sky television commentator Martin Brundle said: "It's an unusual announcement for such a team and such a driver it must be said.

"Clearly at least one of the parties wanted to keep their options open going forward. I suspect that was Mercedes-Benz, and so they put it to bed for this year, and then they are saying that they will sort 2022 out somewhat earlier."

According to the BBC, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the duration of the contract was a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed negotiations and gave both parties a desire to "see how the world develops" amid a different financial reality.

Mercedes did not state the value of Hamilton's new deal but his previous one was worth £30 million (S$54.9 million) a year, with up to an additional £10 million in bonuses.

Hamilton will be favourite for an unprecedented eighth crown, and a record-extending 100th race win, this year but his future will remain in focus. Wolff acknowledged that on Monday after Mercedes announced the Briton, who was out of contract, agreed to enter a ninth season with the team.

"It is an important contract," said the Austrian. "It is important because of this season and how we want to position ourselves from 2022 onwards and how is his thinking."

Finland's Valtteri Bottas, 31, is also out of contract at the end of this year and significant impending rule changes - including a US$145 million (S$59.7 million) budget cap that starts this year - could see a shake-up on track.

Mercedes are also the only team with two drivers over the age of 30.

"Young drivers are the future. Therefore, we need to consider how we want to set ourselves up for the years beyond," said Wolff, who dismissed media reports that suggested Hamilton had sought a share of team revenues and a veto on future driver signings.

The Austrian has been a fan of Red Bull's 23-year-old Max Verstappen, under contract till 2023, but Mercedes also have George Russell, the 2019 Formula Two champion, on their books and in the last year of his contract at Williams. The 22-year-old Briton was an impressive stand-in for Hamilton in Bahrain last year after the champion tested positive for Covid-19 and is familiar with the team's workings.

Wolff indicated that whatever Hamilton decides, the relationship with the sport's most successful driver would continue long-term on another level.

Hamilton and Mercedes also announced on Monday plans for a joint foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport.

Hamilton said he was excited to go into the season opener in Bahrain on March 28 with the Silver Arrows.

"Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track," he said.

REUTERS