Recommendation on new sports for 2028 Olympics delayed, says IOC

FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
55 min ago

BERLIN - A final recommendation on the new sports to be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will not be made this week as originally planned, the International Olympics Committee said on Wednesday.

The nine sports seeking inclusion at LA28 are cricket, flag football, karate, kickboxing, baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, squash and motorsport.

The IOC was initially due to discuss it at Friday's executive board meeting.

"Due to ongoing discussions between the IOC and the (LA2028) Organising Committee, the Olympic Programme Commission has not yet had the opportunity to hold its meeting to prepare its final recommendation for the IOC Executive Board," the IOC said in a statement.

"As a consequence, the sports programme for the Olympic Games LA28 will be discussed during a later IOC Executive Board meeting, to take place at a date to be decided."

Each Olympic host can propose a number of sports for inclusion in their Games with IOC ratification needed.

Of those nine sports, karate and baseball-softball are the only ones that were included in the Tokyo 2020 Games. Cricket is seen as the favourite with the sport's massive appeal, especially in Asia.

While the sports' inclusion is only for one edition of the Games, they are banking on the boost provided by Olympic participation to spur growth and remain an attractive Olympic product going into the next four-year cycle.

LA 2028 organisers can decide on several sports to be included.

Next year's Paris 2024 Olympics organisers have included four additional sports, breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing - the last three of which also featured as additional events at the Tokyo Games. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top