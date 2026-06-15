Not a has-been, Lewis Hamilton is loving his job again

In 2025, Lewis Hamilton was in a terrible place in the latter half of his first season with the legendary Scuderia Ferrari, F1’s oldest and most charismatic team. Charles Leclerc was the star, Lewis was the new boy. Freshly arrived from Mercedes, some soon began to suspect he might have gone past his sell-by date.

In 2026 in Spain, specifically Barcelona-Catalunya, via Monaco. Leclerc crashed out of both events, while running behind his teammate, who has suddenly become revitalised in a car into which, thanks to a large extent to team boss Fred Vasseur with whom he raced in the junior categories, he had a great deal of input. This car works for him.

And in the paddock over the weekend, while the sages agreed that the Mercedes have the sheer grunt, the Ferraris were very quick round the corners at a place all the teams know like the backs of their hands, and which tests every aspect of your machine. If it works here, it will work at most Formula One tracks, is a familiar phrase in the F1 lexicon.

Ferrari brought eight upgrades, and their car ended up damn near as quick as the Mercedes in qualifying and quicker in the race. And, yes, Hamilton benefited from an adventurous three-stop strategy and later a Virtual Safety Car deployment which ended in just about perfect time for him as he got an almost free third and final pit stop at the two-stopping Mercedes’ expense. He came out of the pits ahead of them, and then just disappeared. But the feeling is that he would have caught and passed them even if the safety car hadn’t happened and he had made a normal, twice as long, pit call.

All of which shows just what you can do even when the world smashes you down so much that you start tearing yourself apart, as Hamilton did from Hungary in 2025. He even suggested at one point that Ferrari should replace him. The old ground effect cars didn’t reward one of the most sensitive brakers there has been, but the new 2026 cars do because he had such a great deal of say in their design.

But just imagine what it must be like: you’re a seven-time F1 World Champion. That equals Michael Schumacher’s score, but you lost an eighth when fate rolled the dice in the closing stages of the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. Since then, you’ve won only a couple of races, in 2024. And got nowhere near that elusive eighth crown. You still have 105 wins to Schumacher’s 91, but in 2025 you sank so low it sounded like you had lost belief in yourself. In such a cerebral sport, a huge percentage of your speed, confidence and composure is in your head.

So he went away in the winter, switched off his phone, and started work. He’s been training ever since, and it looks it; at 41 he’s ripped, and where 19 year-old sensation Kimi Antonelli’s neck looked very strained in Sunday’s race, Hamilton was as fit as ever and looked ready to roll all over again.

“You won’t see that person again,” he said at the beginning of the season, referring to that downcast shadow that he had become. He had fought his way out of the pit of despair. George Russell talked this weekend of “resetting” himself after five defeats by Antonelli, but in Hamilton’s case it was an almost total rebuild.

Imagine being that sporting legend – the GOAT – saying before the race in Monaco, “I feel like I’m in a period where I’m having to remind people of who I am.”

The only other racer I can imagine feeling he had to go through that was the great Niki Lauda, after his near-fatal accident in the 1976 German GP.

“I think (what helped me back) was just working my way back to my centre,” Hamilton said. “I’ve had great preparation, I’ve trained so hard to be here today. There’s so much work that I’ve done, that I’m doing in the background. But also the team are giving me that confidence with the changes that we’ve made, believing and trusting in the decisions and the things that I’ve asked for. And we’re slowly starting to see this all come together.

“And I guess I’m just happy in my life (in a relationship with Kim Kardashian), you know, so I’m in a good place. I love doing what I do. There’s no greater feeling than racing a Formula One car.”

Well, perhaps one, Lewis. Winning.