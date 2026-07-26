Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix for McLaren

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BUDAPEST, July 26 - Formula One champion Lando Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix for McLaren's first victory of the season on Sunday while Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli extended his overall lead to 50 points.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second with Antonelli third after a likely McLaren one-two evaporated when Oscar Piastri pulled over with a mechanical failure 14 laps from the end at the Hungaroring.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli's closest title rival, finished fourth on track but dropped to fifth behind teammate Charles Leclerc after a five-second post-race penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Mercedes's George Russell finished seventh, after a disastrous start that dropped him to 19th, and remained third in the overall standings but 59 points behind his 19-year-old Italian teammate. REUTERS