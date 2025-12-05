Norris quicker than Verstappen in Abu Dhabi practice, Piastri lags

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ABU DHABI, Dec 5 - McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris made a perfect start to the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend with the fastest laps in both Friday practice sessions while Red Bull rival Max Verstappen was second.

The Briton, 12 points clear of the four times world champion after 23 of 24 rounds, was 0.008 quicker in an unrepresentative afternoon session and then 0.363 faster in the second at night under the Yas Marina floodlights.

Verstappen was noted by stewards for impeding Norris in an early misunderstanding after being fed wrong information by his race engineer, but they decided not to investigate further.

"What's this guy doing? I almost crashed," exclaimed Norris.

PIASTRI LAGS IN 11TH PLACE

Teammate Oscar Piastri, the third title contender but four points behind Verstappen, was 11th on the timesheets after sitting out the first session with Mexican IndyCar driver and F1 reserve Pato O'Ward getting track time.

The Australian looked strong on long runs, however.

"Oscar is not totally dialled in yet but he will get there," said McLaren boss Zak Brown. "I've been impressed with both of our drivers coming into the weekend, they seem more relaxed than normal."

Mercedes' George Russell, who could play a disruptive role in the title battle on Sunday, was third in practice two with Haas's Oliver Bearman fourth and Nico Hulkenberg fifth for Sauber ahead of his 250th start.

"The car is insane. I don't know how the car is so good," exclaimed Bearman over the team radio.

Last year's race winner Norris was one of only 11 race regulars taking part in a first session otherwise handed over to young prospects and development drivers.

Verstappen, a four-times winner in Abu Dhabi, had sounded concerned over the radio with his car's handling on a slippery surface in the afternoon heat.

"There might be something broken on the car," he reported.

Under Formula One rules each regular driver must make way in two Friday first practice sessions per season for rookies or drivers who have started no more than two grands prix.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third and eighth fastest respectively in the two sessions with younger brother Arthur 16th in Lewis Hamilton's car in the afternoon.

The Monegasque siblings made history at the track last year when they became the first brothers to take part in a practice session as teammates but the older Leclerc sounded less happy this time.

"The car just feels like it has zero grip. It is unbelievable," he said.

Hamilton returned for practice two and was 14th and 0.856 off the pace.

Mercedes had race regulars Kimi Antonelli and Russell fourth and sixth respectively in session one.

Toyota-backed Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa, 31, was the fastest of the non-race drivers in 11th for Haas, and ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar in 12th.

Arvid Lindblad, who will take Hadjar's seat next season when the Frenchman moves to Red Bull as Verstappen's teammate, was 15th in Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull in his third practice session of the campaign. REUTERS