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MADRID, Sept 13 - Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes are sure to win this year's Formula One titles, Ferrari's seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton conceded on Sunday.

"There'll be no stopping him and Mercedes this year," Hamilton said after retirement from the Spanish Grand Prix left him still third overall but now 101 points behind the 20-year-old Italian who has won eight of 14 rounds so far and who replaced him at Mercedes after the 2024 season.

"They've done a phenomenal job and they deserve it."

Mercedes are 145 points clear of second-placed Ferrari, with reigning champions McLaren a further 52 behind.

Antonelli's closest rival is his teammate George Russell, who is now 81 points adrift.

Hamilton retired with a brake problem after starting in fourth place and rising to third on the opening lap.

"I've got no brakes, guys," he told the team by radio before retiring on lap seven in last place. It was his first points blank of the season.

Antonelli has now led 13 consecutive races and last weekend became the first Italian since 1966 to win his home grand prix at Monza.

He is already the youngest driver to lead the championship, and the first Italian since 1953, and would be the youngest champion.

"It’s great, but, you know, we’ve just got to keep pushing, keep delivering the results and, you know, just trying to do the best job I can whenever I go on track," said the youngster.

"Of course, yes, I have a big lead, but you never know what can happen. So I just need to be ready for anything and keep maximising every opportunity I get, and then we’ll see where we end up at the end of the year."

Four-time champion Max Verstappen, second on Sunday for Red Bull, and McLaren's reigning champion Lando Norris both shared Hamilton's view on who would be champion.

"I’m definitely not having a comeback," said Verstappen, who almost snatched the title last year from way back, of his situation 147 points behind the Italian.

Norris, 106 points behind Antonelli in fourth overall, agreed: "He’s leading by 80 points because he’s doing an incredible job," said the Briton.

"I think it’s cool to see someone so young doing such an incredible job and more than likely go on and win the championship." REUTERS