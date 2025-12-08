No regrets for Verstappen despite title defeat

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ABU DHABI, Dec 7 - Max Verstappen said he had never driven better than this season after conceding the Formula One title to McLaren’s Lando Norris at Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull's four-times world champion won under the Yas Marina floodlights as he tried to cap a comeback for the ages with a remarkable title triumph.

Despite rounding out the season with more wins (eight) than any other driver, Verstappen ultimately fell two points short, with Norris’ third-place finish enough to secure the Briton the title.

When asked if this year had been the best he had driven, Verstappen said: “Yeah, I think so.

“I mean, I have no regrets about my season.

“Of course, shame to miss out on the title but at the same time, for a long period of time I was not even thinking about the title.

“I never felt like I was in it until a few rounds ago. That’s pretty crazy. But, yeah, you take your pride in different ways.”

TOUGH FIGHT AND AMAZING COMEBACK

Verstappen put up a tough fight this season. The 28-year-old was 104 points adrift of the championship lead following his home Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

He then bounced back in style, overcoming an initially uncompetitive car and a Red Bull leadership reshuffle that ousted Christian Horner, to take six wins from the final nine races.

Sunday was his 10th consecutive top-three finish.

“Honestly, I’m sitting here now with probably a better feeling than what I had last year at this time because the second half of last year was pretty tricky at times as well,” he said referring to Red Bull’s drop in form in 2024, when he took just two wins from the final 14 races having won seven of the first 10.

Denied a record-equalling fifth consecutive title on Sunday, Verstappen was gracious in defeat and among the first to congratulate the new champion.

He greeted Norris, a rival but also a friend, with a hug and a smile shortly after the Briton had stepped out of his McLaren after performing celebratory, tyre-smoking doughnuts.

“Winning your first title is something that I think we all dreamt of when you get into the sport,” said Verstappen.

“You work for that since you're a little kid, it’s what you dream of. So, when you win your first title, this is very emotional,” he added. REUTERS