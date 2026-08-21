No feeling of vindication for Liam Lawson on Red Bull return

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ZANDVOORT – Some drivers might feel vindicated after being promoted back to a team that dumped them after two races last season, but Liam Lawson said he was just focused on getting the best out of the Red Bull car at this week’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The New Zealander was dropped to Racing Bulls after the first two rounds of last season but recalled to Red Bull for this weekend after Isack Hadjar injured his wrist in training.

Lawson said his demotion felt “a long time ago” and he took no particular pleasure at being asked to help out the senior team for the weekend.

“I haven’t really looked at it like that. For me we’ve had a really good year so far, and obviously I’m grateful to have been chosen for something like this,” the 24-year-old told reporters at Zandvoort on Aug 20.

“But I’m really focused on trying to get something out of the weekend. It would be great to do that and have a good weekend, but I'm sure it’s going to be challenging.”

After the switch to Racing Bulls, Lawson outperformed his replacement at Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda, and this year he is ninth in the drivers’ standings after scoring points in eight of the 11 rounds so far.

Lawson discovered he would be driving for Red Bull this weekend on the runway as he returned from his holiday during the season break and said changing cars would be tough.

“The week quickly changed from what it was going to be to Red Bull prep. It’s going to be challenging – there are obviously differences between the cars,” he added.

“As long as for me I’ve done all the preparation I can... I’m going to try and enjoy it as well.

“It’s a track I've enjoyed racing at in the past... I’m going to try and enjoy the weekend, but there are definitely going to be challenges that we face.”

The Dutch Grand Prix, which will not be on the calendar from next season, features a sprint race before qualifying on Aug 22. REUTERS