NFL's Dallas Cowboys top Forbes' most valuable teams list

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 18 - The Dallas Cowboys retained their status as the world's most valuable sports team, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was ‍dominated ​by National Football League clubs.

The NFL's Cowboys, ‍who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, ​were ​valued at $13 billion, a 29% jump compared to last year, Forbes said.

The National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors ($11 billion), NFL's Los Angeles Rams ($10.5 billion) ‍and New York Giants ($10.1 billion), and NBA's Los Angeles Lakers ($10 billion) rounded ​out the top five.

Forbes said ⁠30 of the NFL's 32 teams were on its top-50 list which also included 12 NBA clubs and two each from Major League Baseball, Formula One, LaLiga and the Premier ​League.

The four soccer clubs on the ranking -- Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool -- were ‌down from seven in each ​of the past two years as England’s Manchester City, Germany’s Bayern Munich and France’s Paris St Germain dropped off the list.

The New York Yankees ($8.2 billion) led the way for MLB teams and were in a share of 10th on the list, while Real Madrid ($6.75 billion) were the most valuable soccer club and ranked ‍20th.

Ferrari ($6.5 billion) were the top Formula One team on the list ​and in a share of 26th place.

According to Forbes, the 50 top teams are ​worth more than $353 billion, or an average of $7.1 billion ‌each, which is up 22% from 2024 and more than double the mark from four years ago. REUTERS