Neymar on Hamilton's mind in Brazil

SAO PAULO • Lewis Hamilton stayed onside with his Brazilian fans on Wednesday by calling up football star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton's bid for a record eighth Formula One championship title.

The Mercedes driver said he planned to watch his friend in a 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Colombia, which took place at the home of Sao Paulo's Corinthians yesterday.

"I'm very much in contact with Neymar, quite often, we were just talking actually earlier today," said Hamilton. "I really want to go and watch the game."

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Hamilton have partied together on several occasions in the past, with the Brazilian once referring to his friend as a "brother from another mother".

The action at Interlagos gets under way today, with practice and a qualifying session for tomorrow's sprint race. Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with four races remaining, including the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mercedes are also only a point ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

Having won the last edition in 2019, Verstappen will again be the favourite to extend his lead on Sunday but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has vowed to "throw everything we've got at the Brazilian Grand Prix and the races beyond".

"We're privileged to still be in the fight so late in the season and expect these titles to go right down to the wire, with both teams fighting hard to the very last lap," he added.

"We've got some catching up to do and know it'll be an intense battle. We'll continue to push hard."

With the upcoming Middle East swing an unknown quantity - both Qatar and Saudi Arabia are making their debuts - Wolff wants the Silver Arrows to capitalise on a race they know well - Hamilton won here in 2016 and 2018.

"It's not been our strongest track in recent seasons and has tended to suit Red Bull more, but anything can happen," he said.

This season has been one of the closest in recent years, with the lead swinging between the two contenders. But Hamilton hopes next year can be even more competitive with new rules and cars.

"They have developed this new car so you can use less downforce while following another car, so we are really hoping that the racing is going to be the best that Formula One has ever seen," he said.

REUTERS

BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX

Practice 1 & qualifying: Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 11.25pm & tomorrow, 2.55am