Newey first domino to fall at Red Bull, says Brown

MIAMI - The departure of Formula One's top designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull is just the tip of the iceberg with other talent at the championship outfit dusting off their resumes, said McLaren boss Zak Brown on Friday.

The paddock at the Miami Grand Prix has been buzzing since Newey, the sport's highest-rated and multiple title-winning designer, dropped the bombshell announcement that he would be leaving Red Bull next year after almost two decades of service.

Newey, whose cars have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships, might be Formula One's hottest free agent but Brown believes there could be an exodus of talent looking to escape the turmoil at Red Bull.

"I think giving everything that's gone on since the start of the year, and knowing Adrian pretty well, he's a very high integrity individual," Brown told reporters following Friday's free practice session. "I'm not surprised he's moving on.

"I think the stuff that's going on there is a bit destabilising, which is probably the first domino to fall and my guess is it won't be the last based on the resumes that are flying around."

Brown's comments support reports that suggest Newey's decision to move on is linked to allegations over Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's misconduct towards a female employee, who has lodged an appeal against the outcome.

Following an investigation by the team, Horner was cleared of the allegations in February.

Horner has also been in the spotlight over rumoured issues with triple world champion Max Verstappen's father Jos and Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.

"We've seen an increase in CVs coming in our way from the team (Red Bull)," said Brown. "I think Adrian is the most successful designer of all time, so in addition to the technical that he brings to the racing team, people want to work for people like Adrian Newey and work alongside him.

"I think they'll be missing what he brings to the team from a pure technical point of view and then I think the leadership and the excitement people get from working with him will be missed."

Williams, which has made overtures to Newey, also eluded to the turmoil at Red Bull, making the family atmosphere at the team part of their sales pitch.

"I think anyone here would be foolish not to at least open some conversation with him at that stage," said Williams team principal James Vowles. "We're a small team that's trying to make our way back to the front.

"I think it could fit very perfectly for someone that wants to potentially dig into a challenge like that.

"More than that what is great about Williams is its retained the family feel to it... run by just a group of individuals that want to be there and it's all about really racing." REUTERS