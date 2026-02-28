New Cadillac F1 team honours Mario Andretti with chassis name

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - F1 75 Live Season Launch - Arrivals - The O2, London, United kIngdom - February 18, 2025 Former driver Mario Andretti arrive before the launch REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

Feb 27 - Cadillac's first Formula One car will be named MAC-26 in honour of U.S. motor racing great and 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, the team said on Friday.

Andretti, who celebrates his 86th birthday on Saturday, is on the board of the General Motors-backed U.S. team that will be the 11th outfit on the grid when the season starts in Australia on March 8.

He was also a key figure in securing the slot, after opposition from existing teams to an initial attempt led by Andretti's son Michael who later stepped down.

MAC stands for Mario Andretti Cadillac.

"Naming our first chassis MAC-26 reflects the spirit Mario carried into Formula One and the belief that an American team belongs on this stage," said team CEO Dan Towriss in a statement.

"His story embodies the American dream and inspires how we approach building this team every day."

The team's drivers are experienced Mexican Sergio Perez and Finland's Valtteri Bottas. REUTERS