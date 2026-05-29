New buzz in F1: ancient wasp species named after Piastri

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Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - May 24, 2026 McLaren's Oscar Piastri arrives ahead of the race REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

LONDON, May 28 - A newly discovered species of wasp dating from the time of the dinosaurs and found preserved in Burmese amber has been named after McLaren Formula One driver Oscar Piastri.

A research article in the June issue of academic journal Palaeoworld named the insect, found in northern Myanmar and dating from the middle Cretaceous period, as 'Gwesped Piastrii'.

"The specific epithet honours Mr. Oscar Piastri for his achievements in Formula One, and because the colour of the amber piece recalled to the first author the iconic McLaren orange," the article explained.

The Cretaceous period ended 65 million years ago.

Piastri, 25, made his Formula One debut in 2023 and has won nine grands prix.

The Australian, currently attending the Isle of Man TT races with a weekend off before the June 7 Monaco Grand Prix, had yet to comment on the accolade. REUTERS