NASCAR driver Busch hospitalized with 'severe illness,' will miss Coca-Cola 600

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May 9, 2026; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch looks on during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

May 21 - Two-times NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been hospitalized with a "severe illness" and will not compete in this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his family said on Thursday.

In a statement posted on the driver's social media account, the family said Busch is currently undergoing treatment.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation," the family said.

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill, who drives the No. 21 for RCR in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, will take Busch's place in the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend.

"Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them," RCR said in a statement. "Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery."

The 41-year-old Las Vegas native ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with a pair of top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. He won championships in 2015 and 2019.

His last win in 2023 was his first with RCR. REUTERS