NASCAR commissioner Phelps to resign from role at end of January

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Nov 5, 2021; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR president Steve Phelps speaks to the media prior to practice for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 6 - NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has decided to resign from the stock car racing circuit less than a year after taking on the role, the company said on Tuesday.

The decision by Phelps comes one month after NASCAR settled a contentious federal antitrust case filed by two teams, including one co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin.

During the discovery phase of the lawsuit, it was revealed that Phelps had sent inflammatory text messages regarding NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress.

Phelps joined NASCAR in 2005 and moved up the ranks, eventually being named its first commissioner last March after serving as president since 2018. He will transition out of the company by the end of the month.

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years,” Phelps said in a press release.

NASCAR said there are no immediate plans to replace Phelps and that his departure comes during a time of stability with an exceptional leadership team in place.

The stock car racing circuit called Phelps one of NASCAR's "most impactful leaders" given the role he played in transforming its annual schedule, expanding its international footprint, securing long-term media rights and charter agreements. REUTERS