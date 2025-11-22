Motor sports-Cadillac to fly US flag in F1 as World Cup, Olympics near

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Formula One F1 - Mexican F1 driver Sergio Perez to speak to media after announcing his Cadillac team signing - Plaza Carso, Mexico City - August 27, 2025 Formula One driver Sergio Perez announces signing with the new Cadillac Formula One team for the 2026 season REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez

LAS VEGAS - Cadillac's arrival on the Formula One grid in 2026 is part of a broader surge in U.S. presence on the global sporting stage, team chief executive Dan Towriss said.

Speaking at the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Towriss said the General Motors-backed outfit aims to become "that American team" in F1 as the United States prepares to host the 2026 soccer World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Formula One is innovation on the biggest stage possible, and the U.S. didn't really have a seat at that table," he said.

"To now come in with General Motors, to have the Cadillac brand, it's the right place, right time for where Formula One and American sport is going on the global stage."

Cadillac will join the Formula One grid as the 11th team with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers, and will be the second U.S.-flagged team alongside Haas.

Cadillac will have operations in Silverstone, England, and a new facility in Fishers, Indiana.

Towriss said the project carries a national pride element, with fans already pushing for merchandise and sharing personal Cadillac stories tying the brand to their families.

Commercial interest has exceeded expectations, boosted by the signing of Mexican driver Perez, he said. Interest from U.S. and Mexican sponsors has also been strong, he added.

On track, expectations are cautious. Towriss said the new team, starting from a standing start rather than taking over an existing operation, could line up at the back initially.

"Are we going to be last? Why wouldn't we be last?" he said. "Maybe we catch lightning in a bottle... but then what's that rate of improvement that comes after that?"

He targets a five-year horizon to be fighting for podiums and wins, whether the car is powered by Ferrari or a future Cadillac engine.

Towriss backed Formula One's new U.S. broadcast deal with Apple and plans to use cross-promotions with Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association to push the sport beyond America's traditional "stick and ball" games.

"We didn't fight to get into Formula One just to get there," he said.

"That wasn't the destination. It was the beginning." REUTERS