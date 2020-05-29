Motor racing: Williams consider sale of struggling F1 team, Renault to remain

LONDON (REUTERS) - Williams are considering a sale of their once-dominant but now struggling Formula One team as part of a new strategic direction, Williams Grand Prix Holdings (WGPH) said on Friday (May 29).

The company published annual results showing Formula One revenue slid to £95.4 million (S$166 million) in 2019, down from £130.7 million the previous year.

"The WGPH board is undertaking a review of all the various strategic options available to the company," it said.

"Options being considered include, but are not limited to, raising new capital for the business, a divestment of a minority stake in WGPH or a divestment of a majority stake in WGPH including a potential sale of the whole company."

But rivals Renault confirmed they will stay in Formula One after announcing restructuring measures.

Interim chief executive Coltilde Delbos told a conference call on Friday: "We confirm that we intend to stay in Formula One.

"The new regulations, new cap in term of investments, because we had less investment than some of our competitors who are spending a lot of money, so F1, we are here, and we stay in Formula One."