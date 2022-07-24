Motor racing: Verstappen wins French GP after Ferrari's Leclerc crashes out while leading

LE CASTELLET, FRANCE (REUTERS, AFP) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday (July 24) and took a huge stride towards a second straight Formula One title, after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race while leading from pole position.

A resurgent seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with teammate George Russell third.

Dutchman Verstappen cruised home over 10 seconds ahead of the veteran British driver, while Russell overtook the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing laps to claim third.

“That’s an incredible result for the team. Great job George,” said a jubilant Hamilton.

Verstappen’s seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc and strengthens his chances of repeating his 2021 title.

Leclerc started in pole position and was leading up to the 18th lap when he crashed into the safety barriers, emerging without injury from his car.

His teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the British GP, was in a good position to challenge for the podium before a surprising decision to bring him into the pits late in the race left him too much do and settling for fifth.

It is the third time Leclerc has retired when leading a race. Winner in Austria at the last Grand Prix, the Monegasque, who was 38 points behind Verstappen going into this race, was on track to do it again after dominating qualifying on Saturday.

After making a good start, he led the race under pressure from his Dutch rival. But on the 18th loop of the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet, Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari, spinning and ending up in the safety tyres at low speed.

The problem appears to have been his throttle, similar to one that affected him in his victory in Austria two weeks earlier. "I cannot get off throttle," he shouted on team radio when asked if he was okay, following the crash.

A big cry of "Noooooo!" demonstrated his frustration but he was able to climb out of the car uninjured.