Motor racing: Verstappen begins Formula One title defence at Bahrain bogey track

MANAMA, Bahrain – Max Verstappen has yet to win a Formula One season-opener or the Bahrain Grand Prix but Red Bull’s double world champion can tick both boxes at Sakhir on Sunday and start where he left off last year.

The Dutch 25-year-old won 15 races in 2022, including the final one in Abu Dhabi and showed in testing last week that he again has the car to beat.

There will be no complacency, however, after starting on the front row in Bahrain last year but retiring three laps from the finish while in second place.

He said on Wednesday: “I stayed out after that test, so it has been nice to lead up to the race like that and we head into the weekend in a good position.

“There’s a lot to be said about reading into the data from testing, but each track is very different in terms of how a car can behave.

“So, I think that we, as a team, now have to focus on improvement and carry on throughout the year. We have three positive days, but this is when it counts – at the race.”

In 2021, he led all three practice sessions and started on pole position – only to end up second to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton after having to hand back the lead late on for exceeding track limits.

Verstappen was also second in the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix and crashed out of the Sakhir Grand Prix that followed at the same circuit.

He retired in three of the five previous Bahrain Grands Prix.

Verstappen led the championship last year from the sixth round in Spain, which means another win on Sunday would stretch his run as championship leader to 18 races in a row.

Red Bull fully expect Verstappen to be even better this season as he chases a third title in a row and starting off on top of the podium is one immediate way to do it.