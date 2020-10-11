Motor racing: Spanish rally driver Laura Salvo dies in horror crash

LISBON (REUTERS) - Rally co-driver Laura Salvo died after her car crashed into a pine tree during the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal, despite efforts to resuscitate her, and the event was called off as a result.

The 21-year-old was co-driving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica.

"Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salvo," Peugeot Sport said on Twitter.

In a statement, organisers said medics attempted to resuscitate the Spaniard but she died at the scene before she could be taken to hospital.

On Twitter, Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz wrote: "Very shocked by the news... All my support and affection to her family and friends."