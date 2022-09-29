Motor racing: Singapore race has been 'protagonist of the new F1', says F1 CEO Domenicali

SINGAPORE - Despite Formula One's aggressive expansion into the Middle East and North America in recent years, its chief executive Stefano Domenicali has stressed that the billion-dollar motor racing circuit has not left East Asia in its rear view mirror.

A decade ago, F1 visited China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and India for the 2013 season but only the first three remain part of the 2023 line-up. A new stop in Las Vegas next year will see the United States alone stage three grands prix while there will be four races in the Middle East.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on Thursday, Domenicali, 57, insisted that "Asia is a very important part of our strategic growth" and noted that even countries like Vietnam, whose entry into F1 in 2020 was stymied by Covid-19 and then political issues, was still a potential host in the future.

In fact, he added, the Marina Bay night race continues to be the standard bearer, with the Italian calling it the "protagonist of the new Formula One", mixing a tourist destination with "lifestyle, music and glamour".

"Thanks to Singapore, the level of what other promoters offer has been raised," he said. "Because everyone in F1 is very competitive, not only on the track but even who organises the best grand prix...

"I'm sure we are going to see something unique again this year here and when the other races watch it, they will want to make sure they offer something better."

Demand for F1 too, is at an all time high. It will stage a record 24 races plus six sprint races in 2023, which Domenicali believes is the programme limit for the world championship. It means that any hopes for a grand prix in the African continent will rely on some creative scheduling such as a core set of races and a smaller rotating group that changes each year.

"It's a great problem to have," he chuckled.

His confidence is backed by numbers released by F1. The cumulative TV audience for 2021 was 1.55 billion, up 4 per cent from 2020. On social media, it was even more robust. Its followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Tiktok, Snapchat, Twitch and Chinese social platforms in 2021 were up 40 per cent to 49.1 million while video views jumped 50 per cent to seven billion.

All this despite actual live attendance in 2021 being just 2.69 million, compared to pre-pandemic figures of 4.16 million.

Domenicali said hitting these numbers was still on the "lower side" in terms of F1's own targets and expects future growth to be much bigger.

He added: "Because today we have discovered a new way of being closer to our fans than ever before and we're focused on diversifying this interest across all the different channels."

What will help supercharge this is a year like 2021, when Max Verstappen won the world title in the 22nd and final race in Abu Dhabi.