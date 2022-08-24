Motor racing: Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of F1 season, Alpine's Piastri set to replace him

LONDON (REUTERS) - Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 Formula One season by mutual agreement and one year before the end of his contract, both parties announced on Wednesday (Aug 24).

The 33-year-old Australian joined McLaren from Renault at the end of 2020 but, despite winning last year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a one-two finish, has struggled to match British teammate Lando Norris' performance.

Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by compatriot Oscar Piastri, currently a reserve for Renault-owned Alpine.

The latter had ruled out racing for the outfit in early August only hours after he had been announced in their 2023 driver line-up.

