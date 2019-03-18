Motor racing: Open house this weekend to recruit 2019 Singapore Grand Prix race officials

SINGAPORE - Keen to volunteer as a trackside marshal at the 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix? Here's your chance.

Race promoters Singapore GP Pte Ltd will host an inaugural Race Officials' Recruitment Open House at the F1 Pit Building on March 23, as part of a drive to recruit volunteers for the September 19-22 race.

Some 250 volunteer positions are available in key trackside functions like fire marshals, medical team, observers, track marshals and flag marshals.

First-time race officials will attend approximately three or four days of theory and practical training, conducted over weekends starting from April.

Depending on their area of responsibility, each marshal can expect to clock a minimum of 24 hours of training.

Visitors to the open house will be able to visit an array of stations that aim to simulate the on-ground scenarios typically faced by race officials in areas such as flag signals, track craft and emergency response.

Those who complete an experience card at all five stations stand a chance to win a pair of three-day Zone 4 Walkabout tickets for the 2019 race in a special lucky draw.

Members of the public who wish to volunteer as a marshal have to be at least 18 years old, be physically fit, and should preferably have a passion for motor sports.

Volunteers will also need to commit to all scheduled training sessions and be available during the Singapore Grand Prix race period.

Applications must be submitted via http://raceofficials.singaporegp.sg by noon on April 1.