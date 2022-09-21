Motor racing: Monaco retained on record 24-race F1 calendar for 2023

A Las Vegas night race makes its debut on the FIA race calendar. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Formula One will have a record 24 races in 2023 with the showcase Monaco Grand Prix retained after some uncertainty about its future.

The governing FIA announced approval of the calendar on Tuesday, with a Las Vegas night race set to make its debut as the penultimate round in November and the third grand prix in the United States.

Bahrain will open the season on March 5 with Abu Dhabi hosting the final round on Nov 26.

Monaco will be on May 28 as the eighth race and the middle round of a triple-header with Italy's Imola and Spain.

The calendar also avoids a clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year on June 10-11.

"The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA's sound stewardship of the sport," added the Emirati.

Qatar, with a race on Oct 8, returns as a fourth Middle Eastern round after having no race in 2022 due to the country hosting the football World Cup.

China remains on the list despite uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions while France, whose race was at Le Castellet's Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille, has been dropped as previously announced. REUTERS

Calendar:

March 5 - Bahrain

March 19 - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2 - Australia (Melbourne)

April 16 - China (Shanghai)

April 30 - Azerbaijan (Baku)

May 7 - Miami

May 21 - Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28 - Monaco

June 4 - Spain (Barcelona)

June 18 - Canada (Montreal)

July 2 - Austria (Spielberg)

July 9 - Britain (Silverstone)

July 23 - Hungary

July 30 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

Aug 27 - Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Sept 3 - Italy (Monza)

Sept 17 - Singapore

Sept 24 - Japan (Suzuka)

Oct 8 - Qatar

Oct 22 - United States (Austin)

Oct 29 - Mexico

Nov 5 - Brazil (Interlagos)

Nov 18 - Las Vegas

Nov 26 - Abu Dhabi

