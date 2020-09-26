Motor racing: Lewis Hamilton on pole in Russia with Michael Schumacher's record in sight

SOCHI, Russia (REUTERS) - Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday (Sept 26) to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton's teammate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

Hamilton will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time win record if he takes his seventh win of the season on Sunday.