Motor racing: Hulkenberg to drive again at Saudi Arabian GP but Vettel should be ready for Melbourne

Aston Martin said Nico Hulkenberg (left) will once again step in for Sebastian Vettel. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
Updated
Published
39 min ago

(REUTERS) - Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will race for Aston Martin at Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, the team said on Friday (March 25), with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel failing to recover from Covid-19 in time for the race.

The latter missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus, with reserve driver and fellow German Hulkenberg replacing him and finishing the race 17th.

Aston Martin said Hulkenberg will once again step in for Vettel, who is expected to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix that is scheduled for April 8-10.

"@HulkHulkenberg will practise, qualify and race alongside #lance-stroll," Aston Martin said on Twitter. "Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah."

Teams will be in action at the Corniche circuit in Jeddah later on Friday for the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's race.

More On This Topic
In The Driver's Seat: Pretty dramatic race heralds promise of a thrilling season
Formula One: Domenicali sees ticket sale boost in Ferrari resurgence

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top