Motor racing: Hamilton wins in Portugal to stretch F1 lead

(REUTERS, AFP) - Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday (May 2) to stretch his Formula One lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen to eight points after three races.

Verstappen finished second at the Algarve circuit with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completing the podium, and taking a bonus point for the fastest lap, after starting from pole position.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was fourth.

The victory was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's career.

“That was such a tough race physically and mentally. I didn’t get a good start and also lost out at the restart but it was a great result in the end,” he said.

“Today wasn’t all perfect and we need to get ready now for the quick turnaround for Spain.”

The Red Bulls are emerging as serious challengers to Mercedes’ supremacy but the world champions have evidently worked hard to redress any imbalance in performance between the two teams.

And after three legs of this record 23-race season, it is Hamilton in his quest for a record eighth world crown who has won twice, adding this to his opening success in Bahrain, with Verstappen the winner in Imola.