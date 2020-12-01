Motor racing: Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won his 95th career race in Bahrain on Nov 29, 2020.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won his 95th career race in Bahrain on Nov 29, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    56 min ago

MANAMA (REUTERS) - Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday (Dec 6) after testing positive for Covid-19, the sport's governing body FIA said on Tuesday (Dec 1).

The Briton, who wrapped up a record-equalling seventh world title last month, was isolating according to local health guidelines in Bahrain, where he won his 95th career race last Sunday, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well," his Mercedes team said.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 