Motor racing: Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MANAMA (REUTERS) - Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday (Dec 6) after testing positive for Covid-19, the sport's governing body FIA said on Tuesday (Dec 1).

The Briton, who wrapped up a record-equalling seventh world title last month, was isolating according to local health guidelines in Bahrain, where he won his 95th career race last Sunday, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well," his Mercedes team said.