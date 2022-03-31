Motor racing: Hamilton says he has struggled mentally and emotionally

LONDON (REUTERS) - Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his mental and emotional struggles, saying in a social media post on Thursday (March 31) that it was "hard some days to stay positive".

The 37-year-old Briton assured fans on Instagram that they were not alone.

"It's been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us," Hamilton said.

"I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting, we have so much to do and to achieve.

"I'm writing to tell you it's OK to feel the way you do, just know that you are not alone and we are gonna get through this."