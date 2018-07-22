Motor racing: Hamilton regains F1 championship lead with 'miracle' win in Germany after Vettel crashes out

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrating with his team after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit on July 22, 2018 in southern Germany.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrating with his team after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit on July 22, 2018 in southern Germany.
HOCKENHEIM, GERMANY (REUTERS, AFP) - Lewis Hamilton went from 14th to first to take a "miracle" German Grand Prix victory for Mercedes on Sunday (July 22) and retake the Formula One championship lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who crashed.

Vettel, now 17 points behind the Briton (188 points) after starting eight ahead, led from pole position until rain caused chaos in the closing laps, with the German skidding into the barriers in front of his home fans.

Defending four-time champion Hamilton took full advantage of a heavy downpour to produce a masterclass of technical and tactical racing in treacherous conditions.

His victory came just three days after Mercedes had announced he had agreed a blockbuster two-year contract extension with the team.

His team-mate Valtteri Bottas came home second, 4.5 seconds behind the Englishman, ahead of fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari to deliver Mercedes' first one-two finish at a German Grand Prix.

It was Hamilton's fourth win this year and the 66th of his career, the triumph lifting him to the top of the drivers' title race and putting Mercedes back on top of the constructors' championship.

"Get in there, Lewis," said Mercedes on team radio. "Miracles do happen mate."

Hamilton said: "What an amazing job by you guys. Love conquers all."

Dutchman Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull ahead of German Nico Hulkenberg of Renault, Romain Grosjean of Haas, Sergio Perez and his Force India team-mate Esteban Ocon. Marcus Ericsson was ninth for Sauber and New Zealander Brendon Hartley 10th for Toro Rosso.

