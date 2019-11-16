Motor racing: Hamilton keen to gain early advantage ahead of next season

SAO PAULO (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton believes his Mercedes team have an advantage over their rivals ahead of next year's world championship after wrapping up their unprecedented sixth consecutive title double with two races to go this year.

The six-time drivers' champion, who retained his crown in Texas two weeks ago, said he was as keen as ever to win the final events in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, but added that Mercedes can take more risks.

"It's almost a different approach now for me, because we can be a little bit more aggressive," said Hamilton. "We can try some different strategies and we can try some different ways how we go about our weekend and the process.

"We've basically got two freebies to try some new things that can take place next year.

"Next year, we have even less testing before the first race. I think it's only six days, as opposed to eight... So every tiny bit of an advantage you can gain in changing things and adapting and being dynamic, hopefully, could pay dividends next year. That's our goal."

Hamilton also dismissed suggestions that the absence of team chief Toto Wolff from Mercedes pit wall for the first time since 2013 could be a negative factor this weekend.

"It's such a breath of fresh air," he joked before adding: "He has such a presence within this team that even while he's not here, he's still here.

"Everything that's been set up is because of him - and all the people that he's put in place - and everyone is here still knuckling down, working as normal.

"It's just you don't see him on the pit wall. You don't see him in the meetings, but I know he's on the debrief on the other end and listening to all the things we say.

"I think everyone's behaving as well as they can."