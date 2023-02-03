Motor racing: Ford returning to Formula One in 2026

NEW YORK – Ford will return to Formula One in 2026 when the sport enters a new engine era, the American carmaker said on Friday ahead of a launch in New York by world champions Red Bull.

Ford is expected to partner Red Bull Powertrains, the company established to build future engines for both Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri.

“Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula One from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One.

“They see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.

“We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other, and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1’s iconic circuits from 2026.”

Ford sold its Jaguar-branded team to Red Bull in 2004 and the current champions are still based at the same factory in central England.

The blue oval last appeared in F1 with Jordan in 2004. But the company remains the sport’s third-most successful engine manufacturer of all time, and will try to add to their 13 drivers’ championships and 10 constructors’ championships.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather (Henry Ford) won a race that helped launch our company,” said executive chairman Bill Ford.

“Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

F1 will have a new power unit from 2026, using 100 per cent sustainable fuels and a greater electrical component.

Ford’s announcement comes after rivals General Motors and their Cadillac brand teamed up with Andretti Autosport, who are seeking to enter F1 as an 11th team.

F1’s governing body on Thursday formally started a process that could lead to new teams entering the championship from 2025.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “There are few manufacturers who have such a celebrated motor sport history as Ford, so to see them coming back to the FIA Formula One world championship is excellent news.

“It further underlines the success of the 2026 power unit regulations that have at their heart a commitment to both sustainability and spectacle... of course having more interest from the United States is important for the continued growth of the world’s top motor sport category.”

F1’s popularity in the US has soared in recent years. There are three races now on the 2023 calendar, with Las Vegas making its debut in November. REUTERS