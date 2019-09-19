Motor racing: F1 drivers say show must go on, despite haze hitting Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - Even as the Marina Bay Circuit is enveloped in haze this week, Formula One drivers and teams on Thursday (Sept 19) said they were unfazed by the poor air quality in Singapore, adding that they had no issues racing in such conditions at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Dutch star Max Verstappen, who has won two races this season and arrives in Singapore third in the overall standings, told The Straits Times: "It's not a concern at all. Whatever the conditions are, it'll be the same for everyone."

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was 97-110 at 6pm last night, in the moderate to unhealthy range.

The five bands on the PSI scale are: 0 to 50 for good, 51 to 100 for moderate, 101 to 200 for unhealthy, 201 to 300 for very unhealthy, and hazardous for readings above 300.

While poor visibility caused by the haze this week saw some flights between Singapore and Malaysia either cancelled or grounded, this was less of an issue on ground level for the drivers.

Haas' Kevin Magnussen, who drove for McLaren in 2014 when the three-hour PSI hit 129 midway through the action, said: "It's not good to see from a visual perspective but for us in the car, it really doesn't affect us."

When contacted, race promoters Singapore GP reiterated its statement earlier this week that the race remains on track to proceed and it is working with the authorities to monitor the haze situation.

One thing is clear though. The 61-lap Singapore race, without the haze, is already one of F1's most physically demanding; the temperature in the cockpit is about 60 deg C and four of the last 11 races have finished past the two-hour limit.

Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur said: "Singapore is a weekend that asks a lot from everyone in the team. The humidity, the heat, the weird times (all drivers and teams stick to European time while here) - it's a tough weekend but our team is ready for the challenge."

For Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, being prepared also meant listening to the medical staff. The five-time world champion, who arrived on Wednesday from Kuala Lumpur, said he has been advised by his team to refrain from going for outdoor runs while here.

He added: "I will speak to the team (on other precautions) but there's nothing much we can do about it. We can't have anything else (like a respiratory mask) in our helmets."

The 2014 and 2015 editions were held in hazy conditions but both proceeded without major incident.

While confident of a similar incident-free weekend, McLaren's Carlos Sainz said it was important the International Automobile Federation update the drivers should the air quality deteriorate drastically.

He noted: "This race is almost a marathon for us. We're pushing ourselves to our physical limits so hopefully things don't get worse."