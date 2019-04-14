Motor racing: Dominant Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese Grand Prix in landmark 1,000th Formula One race

Lewis Hamilton (above) the lead from Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at the first corner and powered to victory in blustery Shanghai.PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton won the 1,000th Formula One grand prix on Sunday (April 14) after grabbing the lead from Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at the first corner and powering to victory in blustery Shanghai.

Hamilton, who started from second on the grid, never looked in trouble and took the world championship lead after romping home to win the Chinese Grand Prix by more than 6.5 seconds from Bottas, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen was fourth with Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc fifth.

