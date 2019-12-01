Motor racing: Champ Hamilton ends F1 season with easy Abu Dhabi victory over Verstappen, who is third overall

ABU DHABI (REUTERS, AFP) - Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended a triumphant Formula One season in style on Sunday (Dec 1) with a dominant victory from pole position for Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his 250th race.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished second to cement third place in the championship, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third on track but in danger of disqualification for a fuel irregularity.

Valtteri Bottas, who was second overall a massive 81 points behind Mercedes teammate Hamilton (413), finished fourth, ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari and Alex Albon in the second Red Bull.

It was a welcome morale boost for the competitive Finn, three days after announcing the end of his three-year marriage to Emilia.

Hamilton's 84th career victory, fifth in Abu Dhabi and 11th of the season meant the Briton equalled his own Formula One record of 33 consecutive finishes in the points. He also set the fastest lap.

His fifth win at the Yas Marina circuit drew him level with Ayrton Senna in claiming a 19th start-to-finish triumph.

Mercedes had already won both championships for an unprecedented sixth season in a row.

"That was an absolute master-class," Hamilton's race engineer Peter Bonnington told him on team radio.

"You didn't even break into a sweat!"

The winner, who secured title No. 6 with two races to go in Texas last month replied: "I can assure you, I am definitely sweating."

Sergio Perez was seventh for Racing Point on the final lap, Lando Norris was eighth for McLaren, Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso ninth and Carlos Sainz, in the second McLaren, took 10th place.