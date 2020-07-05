Motor racing: Bottas wins eventful Austrian F1 opener ahead of Leclerc and Norris; Hamilton fourth after penalty

(REUTERS, AFP) - Finland's Valtteri Bottas won a dramatic first race of the delayed Formula One season for champions Mercedes in Austria on Sunday (July 5), with the safety car driver kept busy and only 11 of the 20 cars finishing.

Charles Leclerc finished a surprise second for Ferrari, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his first podium after six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton collected a five-second time penalty that dropped him from second. The Briton had already received a three-place grid penalty at the start after qualifying second on Saturday.

The race at the Red Bull Ring, which started after 14 of the 20 drivers took a knee on the grid in an anti-racism statement, was held without spectators for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Lewis was really quick today but I managed to keep it together. No better way to start the season,” said Bottas.

Leclerc, one of six drivers who opted not to take a knee on the grid, had started in seventh place.

“It’s a huge surprise, but a good one. I think we did everything perfect today – we had a bit of luck, but it’s part of the race too. That was the goal, to take every opportunity,” he said.

Norris was overjoyed at his finish, coming on the back of a fourth-best time in qualifying. At 20, he was the youngest driver in the race and is now the youngest Briton to stand on an F1 podium, as well as also setting the fastest lap.

“I’m speechless. There were a few points where I thought I’d fudged it up a bit... but I managed to get past Perez and end up on the podium!"