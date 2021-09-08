Motor racing: Alex Albon will be back in Formula One with Williams after sitting out one season

LONDON (AFP) - Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season after agreeing on a deal to race for Williams, the British-based team announced on Wednesday (Sept 8).

The London-born Thai will take George Russell's seat following confirmation of the British driver's deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.

Albon, 25, was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team in 2020.

But following 12 months on the sidelines, Albon will be handed a second chance in the sport, racing alongside Nicholas Latifi at Williams.

"I am really excited and looking forward to returning to a Formula One race seat in 2022," said Albon.

"When you take a year out of F1 it's never certain you will make a return so I'm extremely thankful to Red Bull and Williams for believing in me and helping me on my journey back to the grid."

Jost Capito, CEO of Williams Racing, said: "Alex is one of the most exciting young talents in motorsport, yet comes with a large amount of F1 experience from his time at Red Bull.

"His multiple podium finishes (two third placings) highlight his speed as a driver, and we know he will immediately feel at home with the team."