MotoGP boss says Qatar GP looks 'very difficult', adds to F1 uncertainty

March 4 - Holding MotoGP's Qatar Grand Prix in April looks 'difficult' due to conflict in the Gulf region, series boss Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Wednesday in comments that also increased uncertainty about scheduled Formula One races.

The night race at the Lusail circuit outside Doha is scheduled from April 10-12, the same weekend that Formula One is due to race in nearby Bahrain.

Formula One has said it is monitoring the situation in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which hosts a grand prix in Jeddah the weekend after.

U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have closed airports in the region, including Bahrain and Doha, while Iranian missiles have targeted Gulf capitals.

Ezpeleta, who runs MotoGP's commercial rights holder, told Spanish media there was always a Plan B.

"We have to wait, I cannot say now that we are not going. We have been talking to Qatar since what happened on Sunday. From there, we will take a decision," the Spaniard added.

"But it's difficult for us to go to Qatar on April 12... it's very difficult. Going somewhere else, surely not."

Ezpeleta indicated Qatar could be rescheduled for later in the year, a decision already taken by the World Endurance Championship that has postponed its Qatar season-opener to an unspecified date.

"We're excellent at creating calendars," he joked. "We'll know something soon, obviously, but I can't say anything right now. We'll make a decision as quickly as possible.

"Right now, we're going to Brazil and then to the United States, so there's still time."

MotoGP started its season in Thailand last weekend and next has back-to-back rounds in Goiania, Brazil, and Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

World champion Marc Marquez, appearing at the same event for sponsor Estrella Galicia, said the race was of secondary importance to what was happening in the region.

"Even if the Qatar GP isn't held, it doesn't matter," said the Spaniard.

Formula One is kicking off its championship in Australia this weekend, with races after that in China and Japan.

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has said it is still too early to assess the impact of the situation on a race weekend that ranks as the country's biggest international sporting event.

"From an operational perspective, BIC continues its planning for the race weekend and our dedicated team and offices at the circuit are working to that effect," organisers said in a statement. REUTERS