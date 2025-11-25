Mick Schumacher moves to IndyCar with RLL

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula One great Michael, will be racing on U.S. ovals next year after signing a deal to compete in IndyCar for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), the team said on Monday.

Schumacher, 26, has been driving for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the last two years after losing his F1 seat with Haas at the end of 2022.

Six of IndyCar's 17 races are on ovals or super-speedways, including the Indianapolis 500. RLL said they were planning an oval test for the German in the near future.

The season starts on March 1.

"Having both an F1 and an endurance background, and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I am sure will contribute to a great partnership," Schumacher, whose father won seven F1 world titles, said in a team statement.

"I was also immediately excited about the car and the American way of motorsport which comes across as being more about pure and direct racing, and it is precisely this aspect that I am very much looking forward to."

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal said Schumacher had impressed in a test on the Indianapolis road course.

"He impressed every single team member. Everyone walked away from that event determined to do what we could to bring Mick into our program," he added. REUTERS